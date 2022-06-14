Skip to main content
Where To Watch Poland v Belgium; Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Feature

Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne travel to Poland in their fourth match of their UEFA Nations League campaign in search of another win against the eagles.

The red devils will be looking to replicate how well they played in the reverse fixture, in which they smashed the opposition 6-1.

De Bruyne vs Fulham Home

Despite their resounding victory in the reverse game, Belgium have been a mixed bag so far in the Nations League- being soundly beaten 4-1 by the Netherlands in their first game and drawing 1-1 with Wales in their last game out.

Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has started all three of Belgium’s matches meaning Belgium manager Roberto Martinez may be tempted to rest the midfielder, especially after the City man continued to speak out against the Nations League this week.

However, if Belgium want to progress out of their group they ideally need to  win this game as they are currently level on points with Poland, meaning Martinez is likely to field a strong starting eleven. 

So even if ‘KDB’ doesn’t start it is likely he’ll be involved off the bench in some capacity.

Where to watch?

Viewers in England will be able to watch the game on streaming service Premier Sport

US fans can stream the game on fubo TV and Canadian viewers can tune in on DAZN

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony sports network 

