Skip to main content

Watch: Riyad Mahrez Gets His First Goal Of The Season

Riyad Mahrez got Manchester City's fourth goal in their Champions League game against FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City awaited the arrival of the Denmark title holders for their first game of the Champions League group stages since the international break last week.

They welcomed FC Copenhagen who currently sit sixth in the Danish Superliga.

Going into the fixture the Danes had one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City were coming off the back of a victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3 with hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

It didn't take long for Haaland to get back on the scoresheet against FC Copenhagen at The Etihad as after just seven minutes he got yet another goal.

Riyad Mahrez

Watch: Riyad Mahrez scores his first goal of the season

For the opener Joao Cancelo ran down the right-hand side and his deflected cross fell to the Norwegian international who swept the ball home this time with his right foot leaving the goalkeeper routed to his spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His second was much easier with Sergio Gomez's shot being parried out right into his path in the six-yard box and he had the simplest of tap-ins.

City's third came from an own goal and their fourth was from Riyad Mahrez who was given a chance to impress by Pep Guardiola after a run of poor form.

The Premier League Champions won the game 5-0 with the last goal coming from Julian Alvarez.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Gets His Brace Against FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Yet Again To Break The Deadlock Against FC Copenhagen

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland celebrates completing his hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-3 win against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen Line-ups Confirmed; Erling Haaland Starts Again

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Where To Watch: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

By Jake Mahon
Donatas Rumsas
Match Coverage

Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen; Match Officials

By Elliot Thompson
Rodri PL title
News

Rodri Is One Of The Best In The World According To Jose Enrique

By Elliot Thompson
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Etihad Will Hold Minute's Silence Before Champions League Fixture

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji  and Bernardo Silva celebrate a Manchester City goal against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Match Preview & Prediction: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

By Jake Mahon