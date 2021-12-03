Watford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday evening as they take on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford on matchday 15, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

City earned all three points on Wednesday night against Aston Villa, leading 2-0 before half-time courtesy of a brilliant Ruben Dias strike from outside the box and a brilliant counter-attacking move finished off by a Bernardo Silva volley.

Villa however struck back right after the break and created trouble for Pep Guardiola’s side. Nevertheless, the defending champions showed their mettle and held their ground for a 2-1 victory.

Manchester City now travel to Vicarage Road with a nearly fully-fit squad. The Premier League champions had to show up with a severely depleted side in Birmingham with only 15 first-team players in the matchday squad that included three goalkeepers.

Thankfully, Pep Guardiola has now received a major boost after surviving an ‘emergency situation’ last week, with a large group of key players returning to match fitness for the game against Ranieri’s side.

Meanwhile, Watford are currently struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League, sitting 17th with four wins, one draw and nine losses so far. Newly appointed manager Claudio Ranieri has managed to produce decent performances from his squad after being appointed two months ago, however results have not been as positive.

Under Ranieri’s new guidance, the club has managed to win only two games out of seven, but substantial improvement in performances can be seen in their thumping victories against Everton and Manchester United.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game from all over the globe!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

20:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday's match will be broadcast live only on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and SkyGo Extra.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the Club’s official website and app from 21:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English and beIN Sports CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra