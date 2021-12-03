Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday evening as they take on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford on matchday 15, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.
    Author:

    City earned all three points on Wednesday night against Aston Villa, leading 2-0 before half-time courtesy of a brilliant Ruben Dias strike from outside the box and a brilliant counter-attacking move finished off by a Bernardo Silva volley. 

    Villa however struck back right after the break and created trouble for Pep Guardiola’s side. Nevertheless, the defending champions showed their mettle and held their ground for a 2-1 victory.

    Manchester City now travel to Vicarage Road with a nearly fully-fit squad. The Premier League champions had to show up with a severely depleted side in Birmingham with only 15 first-team players in the matchday squad that included three goalkeepers. 

    Thankfully, Pep Guardiola has now received a major boost after surviving an ‘emergency situation’ last week, with a large group of key players returning to match fitness for the game against Ranieri’s side.

    Meanwhile, Watford are currently struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League, sitting 17th with four wins, one draw and nine losses so far. Newly appointed manager Claudio Ranieri has managed to produce decent performances from his squad after being appointed two months ago, however results have not been as positive. 

    Under Ranieri’s new guidance, the club has managed to win only two games out of seven, but substantial improvement in performances can be seen in their thumping victories against Everton and Manchester United.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game from all over the globe!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    17:30 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    20:30 UAE

    United States of America

    Read More

    Eastern time: 11:30 EST

    Pacific time: 08:30 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    In the UK, Saturday's match will be broadcast live only on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and SkyGo Extra.

    Highlights of the fixture will be available on the Club’s official website and app from 21:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

    For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English and beIN Sports CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

    Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

    imago1008333391h
    Match Coverage

    Watford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    1 minute ago
    imago1007679610h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Adam Masina and Complete Team and Injury News Ahead of Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    19 minutes ago
    Vlahovic cold cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Emerge As Favourites to Sign Serie A Striker - Club Could 'Shower Millions' to Complete January Deal

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35723211
    Match Coverage

    Phil Foden to Start in Front Three, Aymeric Laporte to Replace Nathan Ake - Predicted Team: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    Coutinho
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Opportunity to Include Barcelona Outcast in Package Deal for Ferran Torres

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34316827
    News

    "I Admire This Type Of Person" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Premier League Manager Prior to Meeting

    4 hours ago
    imago0045800415h
    News

    "It Doesn't Mean They Are Best!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Premier League's Man City Nominations for November Awards

    4 hours ago
    sipa_36225432
    News

    "Take A Video... You Will Know It. No Secret" - Pep Guardiola Believes Praise of One Man City Star is Quite Obvious

    5 hours ago