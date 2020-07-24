"We have to do an exceptional game to beat them" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Norwich)

Here we go then. The final game of the Premier League season. With nothing to play for, it feels more like a friendly before the key Champions League clash against Real Madrid. I don't think anyone needs reminding what happened the last time we played Norwich - a 3-2 loss at Carrow Road.

Here's what Guardiola had to say when he faced the media before this one...

Henderson wins FWA Player of the Year

This morning, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was announced as the FWA Player of the Year - with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in second. Here's the managers reaction:

"He speaks for himself, what he gives to our team and to the #PL. It is not necessary to say what a fantastic player he is. Congratulations to the Liverpool captain for the award, he is a really good player.



He enjoys to make assists. I would love for Kevin to score goals but he enjoys making assists too. I think in the last period, he is enjoying taking free-kicks and penalties and taking this responsibility.



The numbers are incredible, not just this season but also the year when we won 100 points. He was incredible and I will never forget how he played."



De Bruyne for captain?

With David Silva leaving the club at the end of the current campaign, the question still remains as to who will become City's next permanent captain. Guardiola feels the Belgian has all the right qualities to take on the role:

"We will see. The players make these roles on and off the pitch, it depends on what they want, not the manager. I think these things are won with the respect on and off the pitch, it comes naturally."



David Silva's farewell

Sunday is the last time we'll see David Silva grace the Premier League. I know, I'll be crying too. Guardiola has payed a fitting tribute to possibly the club's greatest ever player:

"Extraordinary. The amount of games, the huge quality in the games, the titles. He is one of the six, seven, or eight players that make this club what it is right now and always I think this club will be grateful."



Guardiola on Norwich

With Real Madrid on the horizon, Pep Guardiola wants to use this game to prepare for the crucial Champions League clash:

"We want to score 100 goals again and prepare for Madrid. We lost there and that showed us inconsistency. The last game was the first time we won four games in a row. We played one team like we were maybe not consistent in the box but we created many chances and we want to win the last game..."

I gave two days [off] - we had a tough period after lockdown with games every three days. We don’t play for anything and Norwich don’t except the respect of trying to win the games but no more than this.

If you play against an opponent playing for something maybe I would not have given two days and after this we are going to prepare two weeks with a normal day off but no more than this and complete the plan."

Preparation for Real Madrid

So how does Guardiola feel ahead of the remainder of the Champions League? Here's what he had to say:

"Real Madrid and #ManCity both want to go through. They have more experience and we know that to go through, we have to do an exceptional game to beat them. We have to focus. We will train and prepare as best we can do.

I think everybody will be fit for Real Madrid. Mendy is suspended."



Keeping clean sheets

Goalkeeper Ederson is just a clean sheet away from receiving his first golden glove in English football. Guardiola however, admits the side haven't kept clean sheets in vital moments:

"The question is of course it is important to score goals and keep clean sheets but the most important is to win games and do better than the opponents. If you win 1-0 every game you will be champions.

We scored a lot of goals in general but every game it is important what you do 95 minutes to be better."



Jayden Braaf with the first team

One exciting youngster making his breakthrough is Jayden Braaf and he even recently joined the first team for training. Guardiola has made his initial assessment:

"First week training with us. He is a young player and everyone has to be patient. He has incredible skill but there are another six, seven players who play there."



