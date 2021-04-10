NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"We need to turn the page!" - Man City forward remains in high hopes ahead of Champions League clash despite Leeds defeat

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has called for his teammates to not dwell on the 2-1 loss to Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with the tie with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday looming.
Speaking after the game, Ferran told the official club website, "We are obviously sad about the result. The good thing is we are still on top of the Premier League table with a good margin."

"Now we just have to focus on the Champions League”.

The Spain international continued, “We need to turn the page and focus on the game against Dortmund because it doesn't stop, and we want to be in the semi-final of the Champions League.”

Ferran Torres, making his first start since returning from the international break with Spain, scored Manchester City’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds on Saturday.

The Spaniard will be hoping to get on the scoresheet again in midweek and add to his impressive Champions League goal tally of four.

Manchester City go into the clash against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg, following goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden in the home fixture.

A victory will see Manchester City in the semi-final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint Germain - reaching that stage of the competition for the first time since 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.

