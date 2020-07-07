City Xtra
"We still have incredible targets to fight for" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Newcastle)

Newcastle again? It was just a week ago we were celebrating reaching a third FA Cup semi-final in four years at St James' Park - and now we face the Magpies again. This time it's Premier League action, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back from Sundays disappointing 1-0 loss away at Southampton. 

Here's what the boss had to say when he faced the media before this one...

-----

Guardiola on Messi and other targets:

Just like Christmas, the yearly links with footballing legend Lionel Messi have reared there head once more. Let's be honest here, the Argentinian is never leaving Barcelona, but Guardiola felt the need to confirm that in todays press conference:

"I’m not going to speak about transfers until the end of the season. My wish is that Messi is going to stay in Barcelona." 

With other transfer targets, his focus is firmly fixed on upcoming fixtures:

"At the end of the season. We still have incredible targets to fight for." 

fbl-esp-liga-villarreal-barcelona

Recent form and being so far behind Liverpool 

Sunday's loss was City's 9th of the season - far too many for a side wanting to challenge for the league. Guardiola has blamed mistakes as the main reason his side have seen a massive drop-off this season:

"We played really good in terms of what we wanted to do, the commitment with the players is still after two or three successful seasons unbelievable. But we are in the point that sometimes we make a mistake that we have to avoid in some games and are punished.

In the semi-final against Arsenal and Madrid this is the reality. We can play the way we played, i don’t have doubts this is going to happen and we are consistent in both boxes, we have a big chance or opportunity to go through.

But if what happened against Southampton and other games this season like Tottenham home and away or Norwich away, where we dropped points, we will be out and Arsenal and Madrid will go through. That is the reality we have to accept." 

Manchester City are also 23 points behind the newly crowned Premier League Champions, Liverpool. Pep Guardiola was asked about the gap:

"When you lose nine games you cannot win the PL right now - maybe years ago. The champions has to score above 90 points so when you lose nine games you cannot win the league.

I remember the game against Spurs at home, they had two shots on target and we had more than 20 and we drew. It happened in the second game in the league and the last game against Southampton was similar. I was not able to change this dynamic." 

southampton-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league-2 copy 2

Steve Bruce and the remaining games 

This will be the third meeting between Steve Bruce and Pep Guardiola this season, and the Catalan boss has a lot of admiration for the job his managerial counterpart has done at the club: 

"He arrived when we met in China. He landed there to see the last friendly game and there were a lot of rumours. He has done incredibly well in the PL. He has already avoided relegation, last season they struggled." 

Tomorrow's game still takes on significance however, with Champions League qualification still yet to be secured:

"We need four more points [for the CL qualification]. I was worried after we beat Arsenal and Burnley how our approach would be but the effort was incredible even in the games that we lost." 

fbl-eng-fa-cup-newcastle-man-city (5)
(Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP)

Guardiola awaits CAS verdict...

Three days till the draw, six days until the verdict... Will Manchester City be competing in the Champions League next season? We'll find out on July 13th. Guardiola has decided to reserve comment until the 'sentence' is passed:

"On July 10th it's the draw and on the 13th will be the sentence. After that, i will give my opinion. We wait for the resolution from UEFA. This season is not going to change, it is so beautiful what we have in front of us." 

uefa-champions-league-and-uefa-cup-draw

Guardiola denies putting pressure on UEFA

Speaking of UEFA, there were rumours this week that Pep Guardiola had put pressure on the governing bodies for City to host the second leg of their Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid - something the Manchester City boss denies:

"I am not strong enough to have this impact. I am not a president. I have never spoken with UEFA. I have said many times that we want to play in Manchester but we are going to accept [the decision]" 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

-----

