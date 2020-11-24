SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We want him in the best condition." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

harryasiddall

After a disappointing Premier League defeat at the weekend, attentions turn to the Champions League with a point against Olympiakos tomorrow securing qualification to the next round.

Here's all the key quotes from Pep Guardiola's press conference before this one...

-----

Fans finally returning

After a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday, 4,000 fans in Tier 1 areas could return to stadiums after December 2nd. Pep Guardiola has welcomes the news if it can be done safely:

"If they believe it is the best, we will do it and hopefully it will work. If the government has decided they must have listened to the scientists and doctors. We are a lucky profession for the fact that we can do our job."

"How many jobs are closed and will not reopen? We are waiting to come back with our fans of course."

general-view-of-the-city-of-manchester-stadium

One point from qualification

After three wins from three, a point against Olympiakos tomorrow would secure qualification to the Round of 16 of this years' Champions League. Pep Guardiola knows the importance of resting players with the upcoming schedule. 

"It is important for our qualification and also to recover our feelings. To be able to win games is important. We can leave this competition until February and focus on other competitions, especially the Premier League."

"At the same time we know how difficult it is and if we are able to get results we travel to Porto and then have Marseille here. One step at a time but at the same time to recover, to come back and create good feelings."

Pep Guardiola finished by saying; "I have full respect for Olympiacos. I know they have struggled as we did at the beginning of the season with injuries but they remain a team built to win every game and even though they have some injuries, I have all the respect and I am more concerned about what we have to do as a team to try to win another game."

manchester-city-v-olympiacos-fc-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Everybody fit bar Aké

Good news for Manchester City fans - everybody in the squad is back to full fitness, apart from Nathan Aké - who sustained a hamstring injury while away on international duty. That means Sergio Agüero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all back and available for selection.

On Agüero's injury concerns, Pep Guardiola said; "Today he trained again. What we want is for him to feel a good feeling in his knee. I know it is not his injury but we wait for him and there is still time, we have many many games to play and we will need him. We want him in the best condition."

Image placeholder title
(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Guardiola on Torres

One of the stand-out performers so far this season is new signing Ferran Torres. He's managed to fight his way into the starting line-up and has seemingly impressed the manager.

"I am more than satisfied with his performance on the pitch but especially in the locker room. He is a humble and shy guy, loved by everyone. He is generous and young so he didn’t come with a lot of prestige so he has remained as we knew he was and we are more than delighted on and off the pitch."

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-olympiakos (4)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Pep's City been worked out?

After a bad start to the season, Guardiola was asked whether he feels teams may have figured out the way his sides play. 

"Do you think we change from the first season? The first action was not a counter, they ran two times in 90 minutes and the second one they were brilliant. We conceded one, two counter-attacks, another was offside and no more."

"We shot more, crossed more, didn’t concede a corner. We cannot expect to create a lot against Tottenham but even with that we tried to find a way but even with that we created. Aside from Liverpool, all teams defend so deep and we have to find a way to avoid."

"I don’t think counter-attacks are the big problem, I think the fluidity to attack is the target that we and I have to improve to know exactly what we have to do."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City set to receive major fitness update this week - player set to return to training

Manchester City are set to receive a major, and potentially final fitness update this week, with Nathan Are set to return to training following the hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola orders Man City board to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asked his club's hierarchy to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, claims the Independent.

markgough96

by

Jason Roberts

Journalists claims Man City's board ready "to listen to offers for everybody" as part of rebuilding mission

Guillem Balague says that Manchester City's board are ready "to listen to offers for everybody" as part of a "recycling process" at the club.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola identifies Premier League midfielder as 'top target' - discussed player with Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has reportedly told Manchester City that he wants the club to make a move for Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish, and has labelled the 25-year-old as a 'top target' for his planned summer rebuild, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

"I miss him a lot. A special person." - Pep Guardiola reflects on Man City's past legends

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on both David Silva and Vincent Kompany as he was asked by the clubs official website to name his Puma Athlete XI.

harryasiddall

"I was fortunate in Manchester to know this guy." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on members of the Man City squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was speaking to the clubs official website discussing his Puma Athlete XI.

harryasiddall

Man City to open 'formal talks' with La Liga star in January - player held 'four hour conversation' with Pep Guardiola in the summer

Manchester City are ready to open 'formal talks' with Barcelona and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi in January, with the 33-year-old's contract situation and disagreements with his club seemingly still ongoing since the summer.

Freddie Pye

“We defend bad!” - Pep Guardiola slams defensive errors for Man City dropping points in recent weeks

After a hugely underwhelming performance and subsequent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester City have now dropped points for the fifth time this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

BigDaddyOllie

Man City seek to tie down THREE major stars to new contracts - duel 2025 deal on the table while significant pay rise also on the agenda

Manchester City are looking to advance on their successful attempts to keep Pep Guardiola at the club by tying down three major first-team stars to new deals.

Hamish MacRae

Sergio Agüero replacement 'a top priority' for Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has made finding Sergio Aguero's successor a top priority after committing his future to Manchester City, with a number of names linked with a move to the Etihad.

Jack Walker