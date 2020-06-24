"We will begin talks in the next few days" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

The games are coming thick and fast, and with an important FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, an intense Premier League fixture against Chelsea will certainly be a good warm-up.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea made a winning return on Sunday, coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Manchester City won 2-1 at the Etihad courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Riyad Mahrez.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say when he faced the media before this one...

-----

Sergio Agüero to undergo surgery

It was widely reported yesterday, but Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is set have surgery on a knee injury picked up in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night. The boss is disappointed to lose Agüero, but knows he can rely on a number of players to fill his void:

"We’ll find out tomorrow after he’s seen the specialist how bad the injury to Sergio is. Our concern is not whether Gabriel [Jesus] is good enough, it’s playing every three days. Sterling, Gundogan and Bernardo can all play there.



We don't know when Sergio [Aguero] will come back and join us. He will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back. Gabriel Jesus has played alongside Aguero - we have no doubts about him. He is a great player on the pitch and in the locker room."







(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Pep Guardiola on Frank Lampard

Tomorrow will be the second meeting between Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard; and even though the Chelsea boss is new in the managerial world, the Catalan had a lot of praise for the work he's doing:

"An extraordinary football player and will be an extraordinary manager. He did a really good season and I am delighted to watch his team. They are the elite of European football - incredible players in all departments."

-----

Claudio Bravo, John Stones and other fitness concerns

Pep Guardiola was asked about the remaining absentees from the squad, and how their injuries are progressing. First of all, both Claudio Bravo and John Stones are back in full training following their respective knocks and are back available for selection.

Also, discussions on the future of the Chilean goalkeeper, who is out of contract this summer, will commence 'in the next few days'.

"We have some kicks after the game [on Monday], which is normal. You have to see day by day how we can avoid injuries. We have to handle the situation, qualify mathematically for the UCL and that is what we have to do."



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

-----

One eye on Newcastle

There's no hiding what Manchester City's priority is - and that's the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola certainly didn't deny he has one eye on next weeks quarter-final at St James' Park:

"I cannot deny we have one eye on Newcastle. Chelsea is a prestigious game but Newcastle is a final for us. The team selection will depend on physical condition. We will take a look at what will come next, not just the game against Chelsea."



(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

------

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra