West Ham United vs Manchester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Where to watch Sunday's Premier League opener, as Manchester City take on West Ham United.

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is finally upon us, Manchester City go into the new season as reigning champions and for many, favourites to defend their title.

The Sky Blues start their defence in London, as they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United this Sunday.

Man City v West Ham

Pep Guardiola has refreshed his Manchester City side, Club captain Fernandinho departed alongside Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. To replace them, City brought in Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and Kalvin Phillips.

With so much changed for Manchester City, the first look at Pep's 2022/23 side in Premier League action is this Sunday. Here is where and how you can watch, depending on where you are in the world!

Where To Watch?

United Kingdom - For viewers in the United Kingdom, The game will be shown on Sky Sports, on their main event and Premier League channels, coverage starts at 4pm

USA - Spectators across the pond can find the match on Peacock, with kick-off scheduled for 8.30 am PT/ 11 am ET

India - Fans in India will be able to catch the game on Star Sports, JioTV, and Hotstar VIP. With the match set to start at 9pm IST

Australia - For supporters down under, the game can be found on Optus Sport, starting at 1.30 am AEST the following morning.

 

