West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City go up against David Moyes’ West Ham in round four of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men demolished Wycombe with a 6-1 scoreline in the third round, with goals coming from all over the pitch.

A Riyad Mahrez brace and contributions from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, and the 19-year-old Cole Palmer helped Manchester City advance into the fourth round, after initially falling behind early in the game.

City have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with West Ham across all competitions, with the Cityzens netting 33 goals during this run. The Blues won 9-0 on aggregate when the two sides last met in the League Cup back in the 2013/14 semi-final.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side have started the season strongly and come into this fixture having beaten Manchester United in their third-round tie. The Hammers have won four of their last five games in all competitions, with their latest victory coming against local rivals Tottenham last weekend.

Here is how you can watch West Ham vs Manchester City on Wednesday night!

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Kick-Off Times

United Kingdom

19:45 BST

United Arab Emirates

22:45 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

How to Watch

Wednesday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 01:00 on Thursday and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra