What Pep Guardiola has told BT Sport ahead of PSG vs Man City

Pep Guardiola has explained his decision to start without a striker against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, amongst other notable talking points with BT Sport ahead of the game.

Pep Guardiola has explained his decision to start without a striker against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, amongst other notable talking points with BT Sport ahead of the game.

Manchester City are embarking on their first Champions League semi-final clash since 2016, when Manuel Pellegrini's side crashed out at the hands of La Liga giants Real Madrid by a single goal margin.

Ahead of kick-off, Pep Guardiola spoke to BT Sport to discuss a number of talking points, including the decision to start Kevin de Bruyne in a false nine role as opposed to an out and out striker.

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

Despite the Belgian midfielder being more than familiar with the role in the false nine position as part of a front three, Pep Guardiola continues to be questioned on the decision by TV reporters and defended his decision to opt for Kevin de Bruyne over the likes of Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola told BT Sport, "If we win, it works well, if we don't win, why we don't play with strikers. We need that type of game, lots of passes, the guys have the quality to keep it. In the right moment you have to defend and attack all together."

"We don't think much about the transitions because in the transitions they are so so dangerous. We try to put the players play like we have done these years."

During Tuesday afternoon's press conference, Pep Guardiola suggested that the clash against the French giants was no different to a friendly, in the way his players should approach the clash.

Unsurprisingly, Pep Guardiola has now backtracked on this suggestion, telling BT Sport, "I over-exaggerated, of course it's not a friendly. The great players play with responsibility, pressure. Like a normal situation. We have a plan, like every game and try to do it, no more than that. Try to be ourselves, play the game, as a team and continue until the end."

READ MORE: Man City and their £50M buy-back clause for Kelechi Iheanacho

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Given the attacking talent that is on show from the part of Paris Saint-Germain, Pep Guardiola noted the threat of the likes of Angel Di Maria, Neymar, and of course, Kylian Mbappe, when commenting on the counter-attacking threat.

Guardiola said, "It's a team that wins the league. To do that you impose your games. All the opponents in the French league defend so so deep so you have to find a way to attack them."

"At the same time, they have pace upfront with Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. Today, Draxler doesn't play from the beginning. They are incredible players who can of course punish you, but in these stages all the teams [can]."

Full coverage of tonight's game can be found here.

Full post-match coverage can be found here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra