When is the Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw?

The pathway to the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final in Paris is set to be announced on Friday 18th March, with the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The pathway to Paris is soon to be revealed, with the draw for both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals due to take place together, later this week.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw!

When is the draw for the Champions League Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals?

The draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals is scheduled to take place on Friday 18th March at 11am GMT, live from the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Champions League Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport for viewers in the United Kingdom, while a live stream will also be available on the UEFA Champions League website and social media channels.

When will the Quarter-Final ties be played?

Quarter-final first-leg ties are due to be played on either Tuesday 5th or Wednesday 6th April, while the second-legs will take place one week later, on Tuesday 12th or Wednesday 13th April.

When will the Semi-Final ties be played?

The first leg of the semi-final is scheduled to take place on either Tuesday 26th or Wednesday 27th April. The return fixtures are set to be played on either Tuesday 3rd or Wednesday 4th May.

What teams will be involved in the upcoming Champions League draw?

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Chelsea

Villarreal

Benfica

Atlético Madrid

How will UEFA decide the 'Home' team for the Champions League Final?

As well as draws to determine ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, UEFA have also announced that a draw to decide which team would be classed as the 'home' side at this season's Champions League Final in Paris, will also take place on Friday 18th March.

Is there anything else I need to know?

From the quarter-final stages, teams from the same country can be drawn against one another.

