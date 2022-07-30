Where To Watch The Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off later today in what proves to be an interesting fixture ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Community Shield, formerly known as the Charity Shield, is a game that takes place between the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup from the previous season. While the game does act as somewhat of a pre-season fixture to help players gain fitness, both teams will still be desperate to get hold of more silverware.

City have been handed a boost in the form of three Liverpool injuries, with their two first-choice goalkeepers ruled out of the game through injury. Neither Alisson nor Caoimhin Kelleher will play so third choice Adrian is expected to start for The Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that Diogo Jota will also miss the game through injury. However, this could pave the way for new striker Darwin Nunez to start in the central role for Liverpool.

The Cityzens will be without center-back Aymeric Laporte, who is expected to be out of action until September according to Pep Guardiola.

Both clubs are more than familiar with the competition- City have won the shield six times and the Reds have claimed the award an astounding 15 times. However, the Sky Blues will be hoping for a repeat of what happened when the two sides last met in the Community Shield.

The two clubs last competed for the silverware in 2019 when City beat the Merseyside natives to claim the shield. The game finished 1-1 with the Cityzens eventually winning 5-4 on penalties.

Where to watch?

United Kingdom: Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on free TV, with the game being shown on ITV 1. Coverage starts at 4.15 pm and fans can also stream the game for free on ITV Hub

USA: Fans in the US can watch the fixture on ESPN Plus, with kick-off scheduled for 9 am PT/12 pm ET

India: Spectators in India can watch the game Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Kick-off is set for 9.30 pm IST.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the match on Paramount Plus. Kick-off will take place in the early hours of the morning at 2 am AEST

