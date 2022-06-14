Where To Watch England v Hungary; Sterling, Walker And Stones To Feature?

England will host Hungary in the fourth round of UEFA Nations League fixtures, looking to gain their first win after only picking up one point thus far in the group stages.

It is more than likely Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will start as they were both rested in England’s 0-0 draw with Italy, while Raheem Sterling may retain his place in the line-up as Gareth Southgate looks to secure three points.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Phil Foden is less likely to start after recovering from COVID, as he only returned to training last week.

Speaking about Foden’s fitness in his press conference, England manager Southgate said: “He’s back in training but there’s a reality of how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks and what our expectation of him could be. We’ll do that as the day progresses.”

Jack Grealish could drop to the bench after starting in England’s last game against Italy, given Southgate’s preference of Mason Mount.

City target Kalvin Phillips could also return to the team after recovering from a dead leg.

The Three Lions will be desperate to win given their shock defeat in the reverse fixture and their struggle to pick up points in the competition so far.

The game will kick off at 7:45pm BST and will take place in Wolves’ Molineux stadium.

Where To Watch?

UK viewers will be able to watch the game on TV on Channel 4 or its streaming service All 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST

Viewers in the USA can tune in to the game on TV channel ViX or stream the match on fuboTV

Fans in Canada can stream the game on DAZN

For fans in India the game will be available on Sony Sports Network

