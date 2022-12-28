Skip to main content

Where To Watch: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Here are all the details you need to know for where you can watch Leeds United vs Manchester City as the Premier League season gets started after the World Cup break.

Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side across the Pennines for their first Premier League game after the mid-season break for the World Cup to take on Leeds United. 

Any questions about players' fitness were answered with the Carabao Cup win against Liverpool. The Premier League champions will look to gain ground on Arsenal, who went seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle United, following their 3-1 victory against West Ham United on Monday evening. 

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake scoring the third goal versus Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 

Leeds head coach, Jesse Marsch, already has pressure mounting on him following some poor results pre-world cup and coming back with the possibility of missing 11 players wouldn't have eased those worries ahead of welcoming Guardiola's squad to Elland Road. 

The Catalan Manager doesn't have as much of a selection headache with Rúben Dias out due to a hamstring injury, Kalvin Phillips getting back to match fitness and Julián Álvarez having some extra time off after helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar. 

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez celebrating Argentina's victory in Qatar 

History doesn't bode well for the hosts, losing on both occasions in the league last season, conceding 11 goals in the process. 

The Cityzens will go into this full of confidence, and Erling Haaland will be keen to impress on the return to the city where he was born. 

Read More

Where To Watch

United Kingdom - Amazon Prime has selected this one as part of their festive fixtures to be broadcast on their platform, which can be accessed with a valid prime subscription with kick-off at 8 pm (GMT). You'll also be able to catch all the usual pre-match build-up, half-time analysis and post-match conversations on City+'s Matchday Centre from 6 pm (GMT) on mancity.com or the club's official App. 

USA & Canada - NBC Sports and Universo are the two main places to catch the Cityzens for any stateside supporters. FuboTV covering the game in Canada from 3 pm (ET) via their streaming service. 

Argentina - Álvarez can keep tabs on what's going on at Elland Road with the rest of his country via ESPN Argentina at 5 pm (local). 

