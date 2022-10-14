Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Sunday in a huge match against Liverpool.

The Cityzens head into the game unbeaten in both the Premier League and Champions League.

However, the Sky Blues were unable to beat FC Copenhagen in their last outing, although this was influenced substantially by Sergio Gomez's early red card.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Reds have had a disappointing start to their league campaign, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently sitting tenth in the Premier League.

The Merseyside natives are now winless in their last three league games, having lost to Arsenal in their last match.

However, rather worryingly for City, their opponents were given a huge confidence boost midweek after their emphatic 7-1 win against Rangers in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah's performance in particular was cause for concern, with the Egyptian looking back to his best after bagging a six-minute hat-trick in the thrashing.

IMAGO / Colorsport

And despite Liverpool's poor start to the season, they are still expected to be in and around the top four come the end of the season, considering the wealth of talent in their squad.

City will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the Community Shield, which ended in a 3-1 victory for The Reds. This remains The Cityzens' only loss of the season thus far, so the Sky Blues should be keen to make amends on Sunday.

Here is where you can catch the game on Sunday:

How to watch Liverpool v Manchester City

UK- Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, whilst also being able to stream the game Sky Go. Kick-off time in the UK is set for 4.30 pm.

USA- Fans in the US can watch the game on USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.30 am PST/ 11.30 am EST.

India- Supporters in India can view the match on Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Kick-off is due to take place at 9 pm IST.

Australia- Cityzens down under will be able to catch the game on Optus Sport. The match is set to kick-off at 1.30 am AEST.

