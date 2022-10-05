Following their dominant 6-3 win against Manchester United this past weekend, Manchester City will now welcome Danish club FC Copenhagen to the Etihad as the two sides face off in Champions League action.

Copenhagen are the only side City are yet to face in their group and they will be hoping to pick up another win in European action to make it three wins from three.

The Cityzens comfortably beat La Liga side Sevilla in their first match in the group stage 4-0 before running out 2-1 winners against Borussia Dortmund in their last match in the competition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

And it's fair to say that the Cityzens will now be expected to comfortably beat their Danish opponents tonight, considering the difference in quality between them and the other two teams in the group.

The Sky Blues have been handed a slight blow ahead of the game with the news that Kyle Walker will miss the game through injury. However, the hosts have enough cover in the fullback areas thanks to Sergio Gomez and Joao Cancelo to be able to offset the impact of Walker's absence.

Spanish midfielder Rodri is also a doubt, with Pep Guardiola saying that he needed to be assessed ahead of the game before a decision is made.

Here is where you can watch the game as Man City look to maintain their unbeaten record in Europe this season:

Where To Watch Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

UK- Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch and stream the match via BT Sport's desktop and app coverage, while also being able to watch the game on their television channel BT Sport 3. Kick-off time in the UK is set for 8 pm.

USA- Fans in the US can watch the game on Paramount + and Vix +, with kick-off scheduled for 12 pm PST/ 3 pm EST.

India- Supporters in India can view the match on Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD, with kick-off taking place at 12.30 am.

Australia- Cityzens down under will be able to catch the game on Stan Sport, with kick-off set for 5 am AEST.

