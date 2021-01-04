"Why are we more important than others?" - Pep Guardiola reacts to Benjamin Mendy breaking COVID-19 protocols

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy caused controversy after breaking COVID-19 protocols by hosting a New Year's Eve Party last week.

Pep Guardiola recently responded to the entire controversy. While the City boss insisted that Mendy be responsible in the future, he also defended his player against the backlash.

Guardiola argued many people might have also broken the rules and said that people should check themselves before imparting lessons. He noted that Mendy has an 'incredible heart' and is an important 'beloved' member of the squad.

“He is part of the group; he is one of the guys who is much beloved in our group. In the stands today he was the most active players. He is a special guy for us and has an incredible heart. I would like to see how many people will now judge him and see if they have the good intentions that he has. But he has to understand some things."

Guardiola continued; “I would like to know how many people did this on New Year's Eve, but normally in this society, we judge the others when first we should judge ourself. I’m not justifying it - he broke the rules. But don’t give too many lessons to the other ones. Of course, it was not correct what he has done. It is easy to judge others."

He concluded by saying that Mendy should follow the rules amidst the virus outbreak and the topic shouldn't be discussed any further.

“We only do our job. We appear in social media more than anyone else - but I don’t think footballers are more important than a doctor, or NHS people’s architect or a teacher at school for my kids."

"Why are we more important than others? We have the same responsibility than any other person in the world and the UK. But of course, we have to follow the rules because of the virus here. I’m not justifying it, but it finishes here. He has to learn from this.”

-----

