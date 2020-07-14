"Yesterday was a good day for football." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Bournemouth)

Monday's don't come better than yesterday. At 9:30 [GMT], Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. So despite tomorrows Premier League match against Bournemouth, it was no surprise Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions about the verdict in today's press conference.

And here's what he had to say...

Guardiola reacts to CAS' verdict

First up, of course, is Pep Guardiola's initial reaction to the two-year Champions League ban being lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport:

"I’m incredibly happy for the decision. It shows everything that people said about the club was not true. We will defend on the pitch what we won on the pitch.



Like I said many times, if we did something wrong we would accept the decision of UEFA and CAS because we did something wrong. We can defend ourselves. We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct.



Yesterday was a good day for football."



(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Pep's reaction to Mourinho & Klopp

If I asked you which two managers wouldn't be happy with CAS' decision, it wouldn't take a rocket scientist to realise it'd be Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho. Both managers have described the verdict as a 'loss for football;' Pep Guardiola has disagreed in spectacular fashion:

"We should be apologised to because if we did something wrong we will accept the decision from UEFA because we did something wrong but we don’t expect Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea or Wolves to defend us.

But we have the right to defend when we believe what we have done is correct and three independent judges said this. Today is a good day, yesterday was a good day for football because we play by the same rules as all the clubs in Europe.



If we had broken FFP, we would have been banned but we have to defend ourselves - we were right. People said we were cheating, lying and the presumption of innocence was not there. When we were proved right we were incredibly happy."



Pep to stay longer than 2021?

Now the ban is out of the window, could we see Pep Guardiola stay longer than 2021? First of all, the Catalonian says even if Manchester City were to be relegated to League Two, he would've stayed as manager. But in terms of the near future, Guardiola didn't want to discuss his personal situation when there's important games at hand:

"My opinion hasn’t changed. Maybe I would be able to stay longer but people cannot understand how difficult it was for everyone as a club being under suspicion. Now we have proven it, we go again on the pitch.

Now is not the time. We have one month in front of us. One year for a manager is a long time and the decisions we thought to do before the sentence was quite similar now. I was happy before and now. We have time to talk..."



(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Guardiola responds to Tebas

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, was predictably unhappy with yesterdays outcome - questioning if CAS is fit for purpose. Pep Guardiola went on the offensive today, telling Tebas to focus on his own league:

"He’s another one. He must be so jealous of the Premier League.

He’s an incredible legal expert from what I say, maybe next time I’ll ask them which court and judges we have to go to. He has to be worried and concerned about La Liga and focus on there.



Normally when the sentence is good for him it is perfect, but when it is against the problem is for the other ones. We will be in the Champions League next season, Senor Tebas, because what we did we did it properly."



Plans for the summer

With a big summer of transfers in prospect, Pep Guardiola was asked by journalists how yesterdays decision would impact his summer spending:



"Now is a normal situation like every season. If we were banned and the situation was uncertain, I don’t know what would have happened. My personal situation was clear, I would have stayed here.



But we have an incredible four or five weeks ahead of us now and if we are good enough to beat Arsenal we have the FA Cup and then we have time to think about it."



Europe's elite 'have to respect' Manchester City

Earlier on in the appeal process, 8/10 clubs in the top half of the Premier League wrote to UEFA asking for Manchester City to be suspended from the Champions League until the process was complete. Guardiola responded this morning, claiming clubs must 'respect' Manchester City:

“I know for the elite clubs like [Manchester] United, Liverpool, and Arsenal it is uncomfortable for them. We don’t have to ask for permission to be there. We deserve to be there. Guys - accept it.



They lost off the pitch. They have to go on the pitch and try to beat us. If we did something wrong, I accept our ban. They showed we played by the same rules of all the clubs."

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

