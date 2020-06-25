City Xtra
Youngsters feature on the bench - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

harryasiddall

The games are coming thick and fast, and next up for Manchester City is a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea. If the Blues fail to win, Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League Champions. 

So here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up the side this evening...

-----

It's yet to be seen what Pep Guardiola decides to do with regards to the goalkeeper situation in the FA Cup, but as usual Ederson continues his Premier League duties in goal. 

Kyle Walker replaces Joao Cancelo at right back, with Benjamin Mendy returning at left-back. Fernandinho keeps his place at centre-back with Frenchman Aymeric Laporte replacing Nicolas Otamendi to complete the back four. 

In midfield, Rodri maintains his holding role behind a midfield two of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. Riyad Mahrez will move over to the left to allow Bernardo Silva to operate on the right wing; and that leaves Raheem Sterling, who will presumably play as a false nine. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

On the bench we have: Scott Carson, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, David Silva, Leroy Sané and Gabriel Jesus. As well as the usual first-teamers, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer get the chance to feature on the bench. 

-----

