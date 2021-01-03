Zack Steffen starts in goal, Raheem Sterling up-front - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

Despite two more positive COVID tests this morning, Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on a faltering Chelsea side. A win for the Blues would see them leapfrog to 5th position - still with a game in hand.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined us up...

With it being confirmed Ederson has tested positive for COVID, Zack Steffen makes his Premier League debut in between the sticks. Joao Cancelo, with Kyle Walker's absence, is the only fit and available right-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting at left-back. That leaves the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

The only area where numbers aren't depleted are in midfield. That means the usual midfield three of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne continues for this one.

In the forward line, Phil Foden will look to target the depleted Chelsea options at left-back. On the opposite wing, Bernardo Silva will want to find some decent form. That leaves the striker position, which is today taken by Raheem Sterling.

