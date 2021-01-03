NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Zack Steffen starts in goal, Raheem Sterling up-front - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

Zack Steffen starts in goal, Raheem Sterling up-front - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

Despite two more positive COVID tests this morning, Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on a faltering Chelsea side.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Despite two more positive COVID tests this morning, Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on a faltering Chelsea side. A win for the Blues would see them leapfrog to 5th position - still with a game in hand.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined us up...

-----

With it being confirmed Ederson has tested positive for COVID, Zack Steffen makes his Premier League debut in between the sticks. Joao Cancelo, with Kyle Walker's absence, is the only fit and available right-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting at left-back. That leaves the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones

The only area where numbers aren't depleted are in midfield. That means the usual midfield three of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne continues for this one.

(Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

In the forward line, Phil Foden will look to target the depleted Chelsea options at left-back. On the opposite wing, Bernardo Silva will want to find some decent form. That leaves the striker position, which is today taken by Raheem Sterling

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

16_9
Match Coverage

Zack Steffen starts in goal, Raheem Sterling up-front - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

Ferran-Torres
News

Benjamin Mendy travels with Man City squad, Ferran Torres misses out - Early Chelsea vs City team news

chelsea-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
News

What the new Covid-19 cases mean for Chelsea vs Man City

eric garcia
News

Breaking: Man City confirm two new positive Covid-19 cases

France's defender Benjamin Mendy arrives in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 12, 2018, as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Nations League football match against the Netherlands and a friendly football match against Uruguay. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
News

Spokesperson for Benjamin Mendy releases statement on Covid-19 breach reports

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-bayern-munich (1)
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona star 'thinking' about renewing his relationship with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
News

Man City release statement following Covid-19 breach by Benjamin Mendy

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-newcastle (2)
News

Man City return additional positive Covid-19 result 24 hours before Chelsea clash

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne’s contract latest, Lionel Messi’s intention to reunite with Pep Guardiola – Man City Transfer Breakdown #2