Financial Fair Play And The Impact On Man City's Pursuit Of Harry Kane And Jack Grealish Revealed

Despite the resurfacing of Financial Fair Play issues in recent days, Premier League champions Manchester City are set to continue their chase of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

While both transfer sagas have been dragging on longer than the Etihad club probably would have hoped for this summer, Manchester City remain hopeful that they can secure their top two targets before the end of August.

However, in recent days, the talk surrounding the club is not whether or not they will land their big targets, but whether or not they broke financial fair play rules amid various reports from British newspapers.

Despite all of that, Manchester City are 'confident' in being able to 'balance the books' in order to sign both the Aston Villa captain and Tottenham's star forward, according to the Sun’s Martin Blackburn.

While most reports are suggesting that it could cost the Premier League champions up to £225 million in order to secure the services of the two top-flight stars, Manchester City does already have a lot of money in the bank generated by player sales.

Last summer, Manchester City netted £45 million from selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, and have already raised approximately £50 million this summer from the sale of fringe players - not to mention the £11 million the club gained from Manchester United’s purchase of former City academy graduate Jadon Sancho.

There are also rumblings that midfielder Bernardo Silva could be looking for the exit door this summer, with the club valuing the Portugal international somewhere between £50 million and £60 million.

All in all, Manchester City should have a sizeable pot of cash to spend on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish in order to reshape their attacking force.

In particular, the former is said to be the man specifically requested by Pep Guardiola to fill the Sergio Aguero-sized hole in the squad. However, Manchester City are staring down the barrel of a long, painful transfer saga in order to pry England's number nine from the hands of his current employers.

