"I Made it Clear to Him That I'm Here to Help" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Insight into Start to Life at Man City for Rising Star

Gabriel Jesus believes he has seen first hand the potential in Manchester City's newest signing Kayky, during the Brazilian teenager's first few training sessions with the club.

Kayky only recently completed an £8 million move to the Premier League champions from his native country earlier this month, despite a planned arrival for a few months further down the line.

Since his emergence at Fluminense, the winger has been touted as one for the future, and the Blues were quick to snap him up and bring him to the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of schedule, Kayky began training with the first-team straight away.

The 18-year-old is not registered for the Champions League squad, but as shown in the club's 6-1 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, there are opportunities for youngsters to get involved.

Following a similar path to Kayky, Gabriel Jesus has been speaking to ESPN Brazil, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, about what it was like for himself adapting to a new country and how he believes the youngster has coped so far.

“He’s a boy, a very good player. We trained together and I could see it. Everyone here likes him,” Gabriel Jesus told ESPN.

“It’s not easy to adapt to England. I talked to him, we talk every day. I made it clear that I’m here to help."

Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in January 2017 initially as a striker, but has found new life out on the right-wing so far this season - and with that has come a string of impressive performances under Pep Guardiola.

The new-found winger recalls the time when he first arrived in the country and the way senior players helped him settle in.

"Just as, when I arrived, Fernandinho and Fernando (Reges) helped me, the club also help a lot the players who arrive with the family, stability, they offer this support," the 24-year-old explained.

“I wish him all the best, that he can evolve as an athlete, as a person, just as I evolved here. I hope he can play and grow even more with City’s shirt.”

