Jack Grealish 'Expected To Start' For England vs Hungary in World Cup Qualifier

Jack Grealish is 'expected to start' for England against Hungary in a World Cup Qualifying fixtures on Thursday evening, according to emerging reports.

The appearance for the international set-up will be the first since the now former Aston Villa captain completed his £100 million switch from the West Midlands to the Premier League champions earlier in the summer.

Jack Grealish has been a major fan favourite among England fans across the nation, and his popularity when on international duty heightened during the summer's European Championships.

And England fans are expected to be treated to a starting spot for Jack Grealish on Thursday night, as Gareth Southgate looks to get his side off to the perfect start after their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

According to the exclusive information of Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, Jack Grealish is 'expected to start' for England against Hungary on Thursday night in World Cup Qualifying Group I.

Jack Grealish and the rest of the England squad will be looking to further cement their position at the top of Group I, with Gareth Southgate's men currently two points clear of Hungary - after nine out of a possible nine points from the opening three games.

Defeat for England would mean they would fall into second, with Hungary leapfrogging the European Championship finalists.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Jack Grealish has got off to a good start at Manchester City, with a goal and an assist from his opening two matches, and played an integral role in the club's back-to-back 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal.

The international break will also act as a perfect opportunity for Grealish to showcase his short-term development under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra