Kevin De Bruyne Named Top of THREE Man City FIFA 22 Rating Charts

Kevin De Bruyne has been named as Manchester City's highest-rated player on the latest edition of the EA Sports title, FIFA 22.

Ahead of the full release on October 1st, EA Sports have released the annual ratings for every player in the new FIFA 22 game. This includes Manchester City's squad, which has already caused serious debate amongst fans and players alike.

FIFA ratings are seemingly important to footballers. Recently, we saw an expertly played prank on Kyle Walker, who is notoriously the club's fastest player, but was told he'd received a major downgrade to 78.

If the importance of receiving a high rating is that important to the squad, then Kevin De Bruyne will be extremely happy. The Belgian has been awarded a 91 rating - the joint highest in the Premier League, and the highest in the Manchester City squad.

This is the 5th consecutive season De Bruyne has been the Blues' highest rated player. Since sharing a joint 88 rating with Sergio Agüero in FIFA 18, the midfielder has maintained a 91 rating for the next four editions.

But it's not just the overall rating he's the highest in. Typically, the man who holds the joint record for the most assists in a single season has the highest passing stat - 93.

He also holds the highest shooting rating at the club with 86 - which may suggest to some that Manchester City's lack of a recognised striker is still a growing issue, not to say De Bruyne is not a clinical finisher, and he's shown that on multiple occasions.

You can see the full list of Manchester City's FIFA 22 ratings below.

Goalkeepers

89 - Ederson

77 - Zack Steffen

67 - Scott Carson

Defenders

87 - Ruben Dias

86 - Aymeric Laporte

86 - Joao Cancelo

85 - Kyle Walker

83 - John Stones

80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko

78 - Nathan Ake

64 - Luke Bolton

Midfielders

91 - Kevin De Bruyne

86 - Bernardo Silva

86 - Rodrigo

85 - Ilkay Gundogan

84 - Phil Foden

83 - Fernandinho

Attackers

88 - Raheem Sterling

86 - Riyad Mahrez

84 - Jack Grealish

83 - Gabriel Jesus

82 - Ferran Torres

