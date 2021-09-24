Man City Receive Major Squad Boost Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Trio Part of Travelling Squad

Manchester City have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, as three players who were doubts ahead of the game have travelled to London.

Earlier this week, Pep Guardiola's side were seemingly in danger of being overrun by a cluster of injuries ahead of one of the toughest runs of fixtures in recent seasons, as City gear up to face Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool in successive away games.

However, ahead of the first of the three games, Manchester City have been handed a significant last minute bonus in their squad, after a trio of players understood to be struggling with injuries have travelled with the squad to London.

This is according to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, who provides the latest on details surrounding the travelling squad.

Much to the delight of Pep Guardiola, central defensive duo Aymeric Laporte and John Stones were both spotted travelling to London on Friday afternoon with the rest of the first-team squad, despite their recent fitness struggles.

Alongside the pair, defensive midfielder Rodrigo has also travelled with the Manchester City team to the capital, ahead of a crunch clash at the top of the Premier League table.

Although the fitness levels of either of the three aforementioned players is unknown, even after Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference on Friday, the addition to personnel will be a huge boost ahead of a difficult three games.

Manchester Evening News photographers spotted a total of 19 Manchester City players travelling to London via train on Friday afternoon:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake.

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres.]

Bajkowski of the MEN also points out that there was no sign of either Ilkay Gundogan or Oleksandr Zinchenko within the travelling squad, however it is pointed out that this does not rule the pair out of featuring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And for the more eagle-eyed viewers, while Joao Cancelo was not initially included in the Manchester Evening News' list, a later update from Simon Bajkowski confirmed his appearance in the travelling squad.

Manchester City have the opportunity to draw level with Chelsea on 13 points in the Premier League this weekend, should they secure a victory at Stamford Bridge, against a manager they have failed to overcome since the German's arrival earlier this year.

