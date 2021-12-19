“100 Percent, I’ve Always Said That" - Jack Grealish Hints At Transfer Abroad Following Man City Career

Just one week after Manchester City's sister club New York City were crowned MLS Cup winners, club-record signing Jack Grealish has spoken of his desire to play football in the USA during his career.

NYCFC, owned by the City Football Group, won their first MLS Cup last Saturday, after an impressive 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory that followed an initial 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.

The MLS club, who play at the world famous Yankee Stadium, have welcomed European footballing legends including the likes of Frank Lampard, David Villa and Andrea Pirlo into their side over the past few seasons.

Current Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira also kickstarted his management career at NYCFC, taking charge as head coach of Manchester City's sister club in 2015.

Now, club-record signing Jack Grealish has hinted at wanting to play in the MLS during his footballing career.

The 26 year-old, who made a £100 million move from Aston Villa in August of this year, signed a six-year contract with the reigning Premier League Champions.

Grealish scored just his third goal for the Blues in midweek, with the England international netting Manchester City's second goal against Leeds at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola has handed the former Villa captain 17 starts already this season, with Grealish scoring on his Champions League debut against RB Leipzig back in September.

Despite having only just made a record-breaking transfer to the North West, Grealish is already thinking about the future, with the 26 year-old hinting at possible move to play stateside during an interview with NBC.

Speaking about one day playing in the MLS, Grealish replied, “100 percent, I’ve always said that."

"I said it to my Dad not long ago actually, when we were just speaking about anything. I said to him it was something that would definitely stand out. I’ve always loved the U.S. and I think MLS is something that is really coming on now."

“One of my ex-teammates Carles Gil had a really good year there this year. I follow him on Instagram and keep up to date with what he’s doing.I know he had a really good season for the New England Revolution and he’s captain, and I played with him when he was at Villa."

"Seeing how much he’s enjoying himself over there, and stuff like that, definitely in the future I could see myself playing in America.”

