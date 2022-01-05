Skip to main content
    12 Manchester City Players Listed Among 100 Most Expensive Footballers in Europe's Big-Five Leagues

    A total of 12 Manchester City players have made the latest CIES Observatory list of the 100 players from the top-five European leagues with the highest estimated transfer values.

    It is no secret that Manchester City have one of the most highly-valued squads in world football, considering the side has a wealth of talent that can go toe-to-toe with any side in Europe at present.

    Add to that the fact that Pep Guardiola’s men have won an impressive ten trophies in his five full seasons in charge at the club, and this group of players are always in and amongst the conversation for being one of the best in the world.

    CIES Observatory have this week used an algorithm to pick a bi-annual list of 100 players from the top five leagues in Europe, ranking them by their estimated transfer values, with 12 Manchester City players making the cut:

    • Kevin De Bruyne - €54.6 million
    • Jack Grealish - €55.5 million
    • Ederson - €56.2 million
    • Aymeric Laporte - €60.8 million
    • John Stones - €67.8 million
    • Raheem Sterling - €69.5 million
    • Rodri - €74.2 million
    • Bernardo Silva - €78.7 million
    • Joao Cancelo - €82.9 million
    • Gabriel Jesus - €88.2 million
    • Ruben Dias - €120.5 million
    • Phil Foden - €152.6 million

    Read More

    By position, the top transfer values were as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma among goalkeepers, Alphonso Davies among full-backs, Jude Bellingham among defensive midfielders, Florian Wirtz among attacking midfielders, Vinicius Junior among forwards, and Manchester City's very own Ruben Dias among centre-backs.

    Kevin De Bruyne has the greatest valuation among players aged 30 or over.

    In addition, no player in the world has been ranked above Phil Foden in the list except for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior - with an estimated transfer value of a whopping €152.6 million set for the 'Stockport Iniesta'.

    It is a testament to Manchester City's roaring success over the years that 12 players from their squad have been named in such an esteemed list.

