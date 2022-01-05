12 Manchester City Players Listed Among 100 Most Expensive Footballers in Europe's Big-Five Leagues

A total of 12 Manchester City players have made the latest CIES Observatory list of the 100 players from the top-five European leagues with the highest estimated transfer values.

It is no secret that Manchester City have one of the most highly-valued squads in world football, considering the side has a wealth of talent that can go toe-to-toe with any side in Europe at present.

Add to that the fact that Pep Guardiola’s men have won an impressive ten trophies in his five full seasons in charge at the club, and this group of players are always in and amongst the conversation for being one of the best in the world.

CIES Observatory have this week used an algorithm to pick a bi-annual list of 100 players from the top five leagues in Europe, ranking them by their estimated transfer values, with 12 Manchester City players making the cut:

Kevin De Bruyne - €54.6 million

Jack Grealish - €55.5 million

Ederson - €56.2 million

Aymeric Laporte - €60.8 million

John Stones - €67.8 million

Raheem Sterling - €69.5 million

Rodri - €74.2 million

Bernardo Silva - €78.7 million

Joao Cancelo - €82.9 million

Gabriel Jesus - €88.2 million

Ruben Dias - €120.5 million

Phil Foden - €152.6 million

By position, the top transfer values were as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma among goalkeepers, Alphonso Davies among full-backs, Jude Bellingham among defensive midfielders, Florian Wirtz among attacking midfielders, Vinicius Junior among forwards, and Manchester City's very own Ruben Dias among centre-backs.

Kevin De Bruyne has the greatest valuation among players aged 30 or over.

In addition, no player in the world has been ranked above Phil Foden in the list except for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior - with an estimated transfer value of a whopping €152.6 million set for the 'Stockport Iniesta'.

It is a testament to Manchester City's roaring success over the years that 12 players from their squad have been named in such an esteemed list.

