12 Man City Stars Named in Top 100 Footballers in the World by The Guardian

Manchester City have a total of 12 representatives in the Guardian's annual ranking of the best 100 male footballers from the calendar year, it has been confirmed on Friday.

As we approach the end of yet another year, a number of media publications and global awards ceremonies are finalising and releasing their various accolades and rankings to the general public.

This week, the Guardian newspaper have been releasing the latest edition of their '100 best male footballers in the world' from 2021, in a three-part series that has grabbed the attention of football fans on social media.

Following the release of the top-ten on Friday morning, Manchester City have now seen a total of 12 of their first-team stars named in the top-100, with some players seeing a rise in their ranking from the 2020 edition.

Manchester City players named in the Guardian's 100 Best Male Footballers in the World from 2021:

10th: Kevin De Bruyne [-6 from 2020]

14th: Ruben Dias [New]

25th: Phil Foden [New]

29th: Raheem Sterling [-2]

35th: Ilkay Gundogan

45th: Bernardo Silva [+25]

60th: Riyad Mahrez [+17]

61st: Jack Grealish [-2]

63rd: Joao Cancelo [New]

74th: Kyle Walker

75th: Ederson [+14]

92nd: Rodri [New]

You can view the full ranking here!

Ahead of Kevin De Bruyne in the Guardian's top 10 are Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante - who ranks 9th, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - who sits in 8th, and Erling Haaland - who comes in at a very respectable 7th.

Moving closer to the that top spot and you have PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in 6th, European Championship winner Jorginho in 5th, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in 4th.

The top three sees Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in 3rd place, Lionel Messi coming in as the runner-up in the 2021 list, and Bayern Munich's record-breaking and legendary striker Robert Lewandowski taking the crown in 1st position.

