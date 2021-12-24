20 Man City First-Team Players Spotted in Training Ahead of Boxing Day Clash With Leicester City

A total of 20 regular first-team names were spotted in Manchester City training on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's squad will be looking to go six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table on Boxing Day, albeit it possibly only momentarily, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeing their clash with Leeds United postponed due to Covid-19.

City face the challenge of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, who have undoubtedly underperformed during the opening months of the campaign, and come into the clash at the Etihad off the back of a crushing exit in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Ahead of the traditional Boxing Day fixture at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have been put through their paces at the City Football Academy, after yet another round of testing following a period of two days off from pitch action.

A total of 20 regular first-team names were spotted in training on Thursday afternoon, with just two notable admissions from the squad in a Covid-related boost for Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff.

Manchester City players spotted in training on Thursday afternoon:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Rodri, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus.

There were only two notable absentees from the training session prior to Christmas Eve, with Ferran Torres continuing to be sidelined due to a foot injury sustained on international duty earlier this season.

Kyle Walker also remains absent, after missing both the 7-0 win against Leeds United, and the 4-0 win over Newcastle United - and has been away from first-team action since the final matchday in the Champions League group stage.

