2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Details, How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers

With a maximum of 18 Manchester City players set to represent their respective nations at the FIFA World Cup this winter, here are all the details for the draw for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Premier League is due to pause between November 21st and December 18th, as players from across the world travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

29 of the 32 nations to qualify for this Winter's World Cup have been confirmed, although European Championship winners Italy will not be at the tournament, after failing to qualify for a second consecutive occasion.

A maximum of 18 Manchester City stars representing at least nine different countries could be in Qatar this winter, with the likes of England, Spain, Germany, Brazil and the USA now set to be part of football's biggest event.

Ahead of the group stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, here is everything you need to know about the procedure scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

When is the World Cup draw?

The draw for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter will take place on Friday 1st April, at around 5PM BST, live from The Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

How can I watch the World Cup draw live?

The 2022 World Cup Draw will be broadcast live around the world, with viewers in the United Kingdom able to watch proceedings live on the BBC from 16:45 BST.

Fans will also be able to see how events at the DECC unfold via FIFA's official social media channels.

When is the World Cup taking place?

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will take place this winter, kicking off at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday 21st November and concluding at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday 18th December.

Which countries have qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Of the 32 different countries which will feature at the World Cup this winter, 29 have been confirmed and seeded ahead of Friday's draw in the Qatari capital.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, TBC, TBC, TBC.

Of the three countries still to be confirmed, one is a European Play-Off involving Scotland and Ukraine, with the winner playing Wales in June.

The other two spots will be determined by inter-continental play-offs, with Australia or the UAE set to play Peru, and Costa Rica scheduled to play New Zealand.

How will the World Cup draw work?

Nations will be drawn into eight groups of four, with a country's pot placement based on FIFA rankings, which were announced prior to Friday's draw in Doha.

A maximum of two European nations can be in each group, while countries from other continents will be kept apart.

Full details regarding the draw procedures can be found here.

Which Manchester City players could be involved at the World Cup?

A maximum of 18 Manchester City players could be apart of proceedings in the Middle-East this winter, with Gareth Southgate potentially including five Sky Blue stars in his England squad for the tournament.

A comprehensive guide to which members of Pep Guardiola's squad could feature in Qatar, can be found here.

