2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Against Switzerland

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has made the big decision of benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland after starting him in all three games in the group stages.

Ronaldo, who will go down as one of the greatest football players of all time, has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons before the World Cup after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan about why he thinks his time at Manchester United went wrong.

Due to that The Red Devils immediately made sure that he was no longer a player at the club cutting short his second spell which put the spotlight on him for the World Cup.

He started the opening game against Ghana and he made men's football history by scoring a penalty in yet another World Cup.

Apart from that penalty Ronaldo has had a fairly miserable tournament as he has failed to get on the scoresheet after that and has not linked up well at all with his teammates, which is all too similar to his time at Manchester United this season.

He was taken off against South Korea and proceeded to shush the opposition players which has led to Santos stating he 'really didn't like it' and now he has dropped him.

It is the first time Ronaldo has not been in the starting line-up for Portugal in a major competition game since Euro 2008.

Ronaldo will be having to accept the reality now that at 37-years-old he is not the same player from a few years ago and that teams can in fact work better without him which is why there will be reports of him accepting a deal outside of Europe at Al-Nassr for the first time in his career.

