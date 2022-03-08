Skip to main content

23 Players Spotted in Manchester City Training Ahead of Champions League Round of 16 Tie With Sporting Lisbon

A total of 23 players were spotted in Manchester City first-team training on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the club's Champions League Round of 16 second-leg with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday evening.

The focus switches to Europe for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fifth season running ahead of the return-leg of their knockout tie with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday evening.

A brace each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez sealed a stylish derby victory for the Premier League champions over Manchester United at the weekend, with City six points clear at the top of the table ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park this weekend.

The Sky Blues were at their ruthless best in the Round of 16 first-leg in Portugal in February, as a clinical first-half display saw Guardiola's side enter the interval with a four-goal lead before Raheem Sterling put the icing on the cake for the visitors with a stunning fifth.

As per training ground footage released by Manchester City on various social channels, a total of 23 players were spotted in first-team training on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the Champions League game against Sporting on Wednesday:

23 Manchester City Players Spotted in Training

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, CJ Egan-Riley, Shea Charles, John Stones, Luke Mbete, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Midfielders: Rodri, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards: Kayky, Liam Delap, Gabriel Jesus, Samuel Edozie, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

As for the notable Manchester City players missing from the aforementioned list, Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that Joao Cancelo is sick and is unavailable for the clash.

Zack Steffen remains out with a back injury though Guardiola said ahead of the tie that Nathan Ake is expected to return to training in the coming days, as is Cole Palmer.

Ruben Dias is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury ahead of the Manchester derby, with the Portugal international set to spend four to six weeks on the treatment table.

It is noting that Kyle Walker will serve the second of his three-game Champions League suspension when Sporting visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with Guardiola admitting ahead of the clash that the right-back deserves to serve the full length of the ban.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

City players cover 4
News

23 Players Spotted in Manchester City Training Ahead of Champions League Round of 16 Tie With Sporting Lisbon

By Vayam Lahoti1 minute ago
City Players Cover 7
News

"We Can’t Do Stupid Things" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Premier League Performances

By Harry Siddall35 minutes ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Tipping Real Madrid's Offer for Erling Haaland - Barcelona's Strategy to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward Disclosed

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1010412898h
News

One Manchester City Player Ran the Distance of the Etihad Stadium to Macclesfield Against Manchester United

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010428615h
News

Kyle Walker Boasts that Manchester City Owed Manchester United the 4-1 Demolition Job

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
Mahrez vs Pet Away
Transfer Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea Eyeing Riyad Mahrez Move Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1010270368h
News

Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1009804438h
News

"I Would Love it!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Update on Fernandinho's Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago