23 Players Spotted in Manchester City Training Ahead of FA Cup Fourth Round Tie Against Fulham

A total of 23 players have been spotted in Manchester City training on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the club's FA Cup fourth round tie with Fulham on Saturday.

It has been a successful week off the pitch for Manchester City, as the club confirmed the renewal of two first-team contracts in Joao Cancelo and James McAtee until 2027 and 2026 respectively.

At boardroom level, there is a clear plan to position the club's playing personnel in a good place for several years to come, and the extension of deals prior to their final 18 months of contract is a clear indication of that.

Back on the pitch, and Manchester City are putting together plans for their return to competitive action, with an FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship high-flyers Fulham on the agenda this weekend.

As per training ground footage released by Manchester City on their various social channels, a total of 23 players have been spotted being put through their paces under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola:

23 Manchester City Players Spotted in Training

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, George Murray-Jones

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Liam Delap

As for the notable Manchester City players missing from the aforementioned list, Ederson remains on international duty with Brazil in South America this week, alongside his compatriot Gabriel Jesus.

Cole Palmer also remains out of training, as per media footage, however there remains a possibility that the City youngster was either simply not captured by club cameras, or trained within the City Football Academy buildings.

