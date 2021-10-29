"$85 Million and He's Yours", "Don't Even Negotiate. Take Whatever" - Many Man City Fans React to European Giants' Links With Forward

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to Barcelona's most-recent links with the out-of-form winger, Raheem Sterling.

With every passing performance, time looks to be running out for Raheem Sterling at Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Liverpool in 2015, but the general opinion at the moment is that his performances have dipped below his usual high standards.

Still a talisman for the England National Team, Blues fans have become frustrated that he can't replicate that form for his club. So naturally, talk of a fresh challenge for Sterling has intensified in the past few months.

One side who have been heavily linked with the winger is FC Barcelona - a club notably going through financial turmoil.

The Catalan outfit have just sacked manager Ronald Koeman on the back of disappointing performances and all the rumours are pointing to their legendary former midfielder Xavi taking over the reins.

Now, according to the information of journalist Gerard Romero, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Raheem Sterling is a profile that Xavi ‘likes a lot’.

It is claimed that the potential new Barcelona manager is looking for a new winger, and as he plans to use a 4-3-3 system at the Camp Nou, and the England international would be part of it.

One major issue remains with this deal - how do Barcelona afford it? Raheem Sterling still has a year left on his current contract, so any approach from the La Liga giants would have to involve a large sum of money.

Probably down to his low popularity levels amongst the fans at the moment, plenty of social media users have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to this latest development.

The majority have brought up the issue of money in Barcelona's case, but others have gone for a more nostalgic approach, noting it could be the return of a formidable link-up between Sterling and Sergio Agüero.

