Skip to main content

"A Big Day for the Club" - Manchester City Star 'CANNOT Wait' for Title Decider Against Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is feeling confident about Manchester City's chances of sealing the Premier League title against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The league leaders failed to virtually seal their fourth league crown in five years against West Ham as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace prevented the Blues from extending their lead at the top of the pile to six points ahead of Liverpool's visit to Southampton in midweek.

After a dismal opening 45 minutes that saw City concede twice against the run of play, Jack Grealish struck back to halve the deficit and give his side hope of a potential comeback in their penultimate league outing of the campaign.

An own goal from Vladimir Coufal with just over 20 minutes left on the clock squared proceedings but City failed to snatch a late win when Riyad Mahrez's penalty in the final stages was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Grealish vs Atletico Away

However, Grealish is feeling confident about his side clinch the league when he comes up against his former employers and boyhood club on the final matchday of the season this weekend.

Grealish vs WHU Away 3

“Of course, we are going to be confident. We have got a great record at the Etihad this year and we have scored a lot of goals, so it is down to us," the 26-year-old said after Sunday's draw at the London Stadium.

Jack Grealish Cover

"We have to just try and get the three points on the last day. It is not about me (playing Aston Villa) or the opposition, it is about the team and the club. That is what I have got in my head.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It is going to be a big day for this city and for this football club. Hopefully we can go and lift the trophy. All we can do is go out there and try to get three points so we can get our hands on the trophy. 

"Of course, it will be a nice occasion for me, but it is about the team and we have a job to go out there and get three points. I am looking forward to it and I cannot wait.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Half-Time Message to Manchester City Squad in West Ham Draw

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Third Kit
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan Boards Flight as Manchester City Tell Midfielder He Is Free to Find a New Club This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti11 hours ago
imago1012032682h
News

"We Want to Give Everything For Them!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Sends Out Man City Rallying Call Ahead of Title Decider

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
imago1012047635h
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Message in Manchester City's Draw With West Ham

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
imago0034538833h
Match Coverage

How To Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen16 hours ago
imago1011790278h
News

Manchester City Star Reveals He Will NOT Be Watching Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
imago1011416300h
Transfer Rumours

Midfielder Willing to Let Go of £6 Million in Unpaid Wages to Seal Summer Manchester City Move

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago