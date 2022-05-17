"A Big Day for the Club" - Manchester City Star 'CANNOT Wait' for Title Decider Against Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is feeling confident about Manchester City's chances of sealing the Premier League title against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The league leaders failed to virtually seal their fourth league crown in five years against West Ham as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace prevented the Blues from extending their lead at the top of the pile to six points ahead of Liverpool's visit to Southampton in midweek.

After a dismal opening 45 minutes that saw City concede twice against the run of play, Jack Grealish struck back to halve the deficit and give his side hope of a potential comeback in their penultimate league outing of the campaign.

An own goal from Vladimir Coufal with just over 20 minutes left on the clock squared proceedings but City failed to snatch a late win when Riyad Mahrez's penalty in the final stages was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

"Of course, we are going to be confident. We have got a great record at the Etihad this year and we have scored a lot of goals, so it is down to us," the 26-year-old said after Sunday's draw at the London Stadium.

"We have to just try and get the three points on the last day. It is not about me (playing Aston Villa) or the opposition, it is about the team and the club. That is what I have got in my head.

"It is going to be a big day for this city and for this football club. Hopefully we can go and lift the trophy. All we can do is go out there and try to get three points so we can get our hands on the trophy.

"Of course, it will be a nice occasion for me, but it is about the team and we have a job to go out there and get three points. I am looking forward to it and I cannot wait.”

