"A Big Part of My Life" - Bernardo Silva Opens Up on His Career at Benfica and Move to AS Monaco

Bernardo Silva has recently opened up about how much of an influence developing at Benfica has had on his career.

Manchester City appears to have dodged a bullet when they were unable to find a suitor for Bernardo Silva in the summer of 2021 when the Portuguese star was keen on practicing his trade elsewhere.

Since remaining at the club the 27-year-old has had perhaps his best season at the Etihad club, finding himself firmly in the running for player of the season in the Premier League.

Many had suggested that Silva was interested in leaving England as a whole before the season, preferring to play closer to his home country of Portugal. 

And in speaking to UEFA TV, the midfielder revealed how much his home country and specifically his boyhood club of Benfica has influenced his career.

“Benfica is a big part of my life," Silva said, "I grew up going to Benfica matches with my father and also with my friends. Besides that, I played at Benfica for 12 years from the age of seven to 19."

imago1010412898h

Bernardo Silva battles for possession 

imago0047817843h

Silva has credited Benfica with a huge chunk of his development.

Silva continued, "So it is almost half of my life. When I left, I was 19, almost 20 years old and it was a very difficult change because I wasn’t expecting it. But it turned out to be a good thing for my life to change and move to AS Monaco." 

"But speaking of Benfica, it is an important part of my life not only as a supporter, but also later as a player which helped me grow a lot.”

To aide Silva in his comfort in Manchester, the midfielder is joined at the Etihad by fellow Benfiquistas Ederson, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo. 

Since remaining at the club, Silva has spoken of his love for City as well, with some reports indicating he may even extend his current contract which is set to end in 2025. 

