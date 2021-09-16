‘A Big Plus’ - Nathan Ake Raves About One Man City Star Following Sensational Champions League Performance

Manchester City defender was impressed by Jack Grealish's performance on his Champions League debut in their 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions got their European campaign underway with an enthralling win at the Etihad Stadium after claiming a narrow victory against Leicester at the weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne made his first start of the season, as the Belgian ran the show against the German side, who did give City a decent run for their money, with Christopher Nkunku bagging a hat-trick.

However, City centre-half Nathan Ake was particularly delighted with one of his teammates, who played a key role in his header to give the hosts the lead on the night just past the 15 minute-mark.

The Dutch defender heaped praise on Jack Grealish, who scored on his Champions League debut and set up Ake's opener in City's group-stage tie against Leipzig.

Following the win, the former Bournemouth star, who joined City for £40 million in 2020, stated that Grealish has added a different dimension to the Sky Blues' attack since his arrival to the club in August.

“He (Grealish) is a big plus and bonus for us. Every time you give him the ball, you feel like something’s happening," said Ake, as quoted by The Independent.

Grealish has registered two goals and an assist in his first six outings since completing a £100 switch to City, who have made the England international the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Ake added: “He (Grealish) always wants to take players on, he always wants to create something. With the players we have in the team already and with him, you can see we can create so many chances and score goals."

City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with Grealish's display on his first-ever European appearance, with the Catalan boss stating that the 26-year-old is improving every day, and will get even better in the future.

