"A Dark Day For World Peace" - Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Sends Message to People of Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Ilkay Gundogan has penned a message to the people of Ukraine and Ukrainians around the world, amid the ongoing military invasion being carried out by Russia in the country.

As high-profile figures and the global population begins to come together in support of those directly affected by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, a number of sports stars pen messages on social media.

A number of those are representatives of Manchester City, who are sending their support for not only the people of Ukraine, but also their Ukrainian international and club teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The latest member of the Manchester City squad to send out a statement is the club's vice-captain, Ilkay Gundogan - who voiced his thoughts on the situation in an upload to his Instagram story on Thursday night.

Writing on social media, Gundogan stated, "A dark day for world peace."

Ilkay Gundogan in Premier League action against Norwich City

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his goal against West Brom alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden

"There are no winners in war. I hope this will end soon."

Read More

"My thoughts are with all innocent people involved. Please stay safe," the Manchester City midfielder closed, penning his message alongside a distressing image of a woman with two children by her side draped in Ukrainian flags.

Gundogan follows Manchester City captain Fernandinho, who recently published a short video message on his official Instagram account, simply stating, "Ukrainian people, I am with you."

Understandably, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been the most vocal within the Manchester City set-up, and attended a vigil in the city centre on Thursday evening, protesting against the invasion of his home country.

Oleksandr Zinchenko joins people in Manchester city centre in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko alongside the Ukrainian national football team

Ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures this weekend, the Football Association have reportedly given the green light to Ukrainian flags being displayed at matches, in support of those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

"A Dark Day For World Peace" - Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Sends Message to People of Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

By Freddie Pye

