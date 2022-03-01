Skip to main content

"A Decision Will Be Made at the End of the Season." - Pep Guardiola Drops Major Hint on the Future of Manchester City Midfielder

Pep Guardiola has admitted a decision on the future of Manchester City captain Fernandinho will be made 'at the end of the season'.

As Fernandinho's Manchester City career begins to wind down, some have questioned what could be next for the 36-year-old. 

The Brazilian has been a lynchpin in the City midfield since signing for the club in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk - and has only recently begun to slow down. 

After being an automatic starter for the Blues throughout most of the Pep Guardiola era, the Brazilian has only made five starts in the Premier League this season, as he does not appear to be fit enough to play 90 minutes every week. 

While Fernandinho has evaded 'father time' thus far and remained a key figure both on and off the pitch for Manchester City, he is expected to hang up his boots at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. 

imago1009892256h

Fernandinho in Champions League action

imago1009857861h

Fernandinho looking focussed against Norwich 

The former Donetsk man has proven to be a key member of City's leadership team in recent seasons, prompting some to get the idea that he could join the staff at the Etihad club as a coach. 

Read More

“No. It would be boring… working with us is so boring,” Guardiola joked, "I wish him the best job of his life, not working with us. A decision will be made at end of the season."

Guardiola continued, “And again, with these kinds of things Txiki (football director Txiki Begiristain) is the boss.”

With the games coming thick and fast for Guardiola's side, Fernandinho is likely to feature against the Posh on Tuesday, along with a host of City players who have not featured in some of the more recent starting elevens. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008323536h
News

"A Decision Will Be Made at the End of the Season." - Pep Guardiola Drops Major Hint on the Future of Manchester City Midfielder

By Adam Booker
39 seconds ago
imago1002035646h
News

"Results Dictate Our Future" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on the Sacking of Marcelo Bielsa

By Harry Winters
33 minutes ago
imago1010177703h
News

Everton Receive Apology from Premier League Referees Chief Following Manchester City Decision

By
Louis Writtle and
Freddie Pye
53 minutes ago
JG vs Fulham Cover
News

"I Would Tell Him..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Manchester City Performances

By Adam Booker
2 hours ago
imago1008511640h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Peterborough United vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup)

By Harry Winters
3 hours ago
imago0049672261h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
imago1010176655h
News

"We Will Suffer" - Pep Guardiola Previews FA Cup Tie With Peterborough And Provides Insight Into Mood Within Manchester City Camp

By Srinivas Sadhanand
4 hours ago
Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus Return, Phil Foden Starts in Midfield - Predicted Team: Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
16 hours ago