"A Future Ballon D'Or Winner" - Joao Cancelo Names World-Class Influences in Manchester Squad Following Sensational Run of Form

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo has hailed the influence of the likes of Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden on the Portuguese's progress at the Etihad Stadium, in a new interview this week.

Joao Cancelo produced another inspiring display from full-back in midweek as Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old was recently rewarded for his incredible form since the start of the campaign with a renewed contract at the Etihad Stadium, with Cancelo having started the most number of games across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

Despite having struggled to adapt to life at the club following his switch from Juventus in 2019, the Portugal international has been a stand-out player in the Manchester City squad and is comfortably amongst the best players in the English top-flight in terms of ability on the ball and form.

In a new interview this week, the star defender spoke about how certain members of the Manchester City squad have had a positive influence on his game and progress on and off the pitch since joining Pep Guardiola's side two-and-a-half-years ago.

Cancelo said: "All of them (his teammates) amaze me. For me, Phil Foden will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future," as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“(Ilkay) Gundogan is a phenomenal player. All of them are world-class players and all of them influence me every day."

The defender has been one of many Portuguese signings who have arrived in Manchester and taken their games to another level under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola since 2016.

"Ruben Dias, for his character, his determination, for his leadership. He came here last season and, in his second year, he is already one of the team captains," Cancelo added.

“I think that it is something to praise because you have to give credit when it is due.”

