"A lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem!" - Phil Foden Reveals Decision Behind Euro 96 and Paul Gascoigne Themed Haircut

Speaking to the media ahead of England's 2020 European Championship campaign, Phil Foden has revealed the decision behind changing his hairstyle so drastically.

On Monday night, barber and world-renowned stylist Sheldon Edwards or HD Cutz teased a photo of the midfielder with the caption '1,000 comments and we'll reveal...'

When he did reveal, it was everything the Manchester City and England fans expected and more.

Of course, the adeptly named 'Skin-fade Gascoigne' will be donning the same haircut the legendary striker did at Euro '96.

Speaking to Sky Sports and the general media ahead of his maiden international tournament, the 21 year-old was asked why there was such a sudden change in his look.

"I've had the same haircut for what seems ages now, so I thought I'd try something new. I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem. It was my own thing, and people turned it into something else."

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

When asked if the youngster was aware of the links to legend Paul Gascoigne, Phil Foden replied, "I remember watching highlights on TV of Gazza. I know what it means for the country. It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch."

“He's a great player, I wouldn't mind that at all," he concluded.

After showcasing his talents against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last season, Phil Foden will be looking to impress on the world stage where he's likely to start in England's first Euro 2020 fixture against Croatia on Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra