A New Journey With Limitless Possibilities: Jack Grealish Reaches Footballs Summit

Jack Grealish has reached footballs summit. Ahead of a Champions League debut for England's first and only £100 million man, Vayam Lahoti assesses what is bound to be a huge moment for the 26 year-old.

"Last summer, following interest from a number of clubs, we offered Jack a new contract to stay at the club, which he accepted with one proviso. Jack wanted to be certain that if at any point, a Champions League club came in for him, and Aston Villa weren't in that competition, that we wouldn't stand in his way."

These words from Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow, moments after Jack Grealish's record-breaking switch to the Etihad Stadium was made official, sum up in a very succinct manner how a boy from Birmingham who emerged through the Villa academy dreamt of showcasing his talent on the biggest stages.

As the man has said himself since joining Manchester City, Jack Grealish decided to bid farewell to his boyhood club and start a new chapter in his career to realise and fulfil his true potential.

Despite making his name as one of the best players in the Premier League, the 26-year-old almost needed to sign for Manchester City to prove a point - not to anyone but himself, and as he is set to make his first ever appearance in the Champions League, it is worth looking back at how far Grealish has come in his career.

After playing a bit-part role for his country on their run to a first major tournament final in decades, especially for someone obsessed with football as Grealish, the midfielder needed to further build his profile by challenging for the biggest prizes.

Ambition is what often separates winners from the rest.

There have been a plethora of players who have remained loyal to their boyhood club over the course of their senior careers - almost refusing to entertain the idea of representing a different side.

But at what cost?

It is an interesting dilemma to have upon oneself. Would a top footballer, who is arguably too good for his club purely in terms of quality, pass on the chance of winning major trophies and testing himself against the best players in the world.

Watching on when the likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount were starring in the knock-out stages of last season's Champions League would have lit a fire in Grealish's belly, and given him that extra bit of motivation to push his limits by moving to City, who have admired him for quite some time.

A player who dreams of playing alongside the mercurial magician Kevin De Bruyne - who craves success, but above all, loves football - is set to make his Champions League debut for last season's runners-up at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

From being relegated with Aston Villa to helping them secure a place in the English top-flight, Grealish has flourished at every level, and no one deserves the chance to play in Europe's elite club competition more than the England international.

When the Champions League anthem is played for the first time in the east side of Manchester this season, you'll know one man who'll have a bright smile on his face, as he embarks on a new journey with limitless possibilities throughout.

As for Manchester City, who made Grealish their record signing after spending a staggering £100 million on his services, the club will be keen to see how their new star fares in a competition where luck hasn't been on their side since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016.

However, the boost that the squad will have received when a fearless warrior such as Grealish takes matters into his own hands and drives with the ball towards the opposition defence could do wonders for a group who so often rely on the collective aspect of their game.

Whether he starts against RB Leipzig or not, whether Manchester City win or lose, whether he manages to affect the game or not, Grealish will have a sense of pride as he steps onto the pitch to represent his club on the European front.

Jack Grealish, your move.

You can follow Vayam on Twitter here: @VayamLahoti

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra