A new logo style could be used on the 2021/2022 Man City kit

The 2021/2022 editions of the Manchester City and Puma matchworn kit collection could feature a new logo style from the German manufacturer, according to the latest information from Footy Headlines this week.

We've reached that time of the year when various designs, colours and concepts are beginning to come to light surrounding the kits for the upcoming season, and an interesting bite of information has been sourced surrounding the logo of Puma.

According to Footy Headlines, rumours surrounding a new style of logo has been sourced via leaked images of the new 2021/2022 Italy away kit - which opts for the Puma logo in small next to the club badge, separated by a vertical line.

Footy Headlines state how the new style and layout of badges reminds them of the way kit and various sponsorship deals are announced, but this could be the first time this format is used on the actual kits of teams.

FH have subsequently produced a mock-up of how this new style could look on a new Manchester City home kit, and it will certainly create some interesting reactions among fans.

For Pep Guardiola's side in particular, there has been very little in the way of specific kit leaks ahead of next season, however basic colour schemes have been revealed for the home, away, and third shirts.

According to OFOBALL, the colours schemes will be as follows:

Home: Team Light Blue + Puma White

Away: Puma White + Ocean Depths

Third: Peacoat + Puma White

You can find more details including mockups of the aforementioned colours HERE.

