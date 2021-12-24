A Personal Contract - How Indispensable Man City Trio Can Solve Pep Guardiola's 'Final Problem'

Ahead of the midway point in the campaign, Manchester City will be looking to maintain an eye-catching run of form that has led them to top of the Premier League table, largely spearheaded by the dominant displays shown by Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Joao Cancelo.

It's been a crazy year at the Etihad, on and off the pitch, for players and staff alike, amid what was arguably the most challenging period humanity has faced this century, with world football still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pep Guardiola, who has devoted the largest spell of his managerial career so far to Manchester City, lost his mother to COVID-19 in April, which the Catalan said was a 'difficult time' for him personally as his side approached the business end of the previous campaign.

Sergio Aguero left Manchester City for Barcelona on a free transfer less than a week after he suffered defeat in his first and only Champions League final, as the Argentine would go on to retire from professional football at the age of 33 due to heart problems in December.

The final piece of the 2011/12 title squadron had departed the east side of Manchester in disappointing fashion, for Champions League glory would have been a fitting tribute to club's greatest-ever player, as Guardiola pointed out after Aguero's final Premier League game.

"We cannot replace him," said the 50-year-old, who will now look to fill the void left up top by Aguero's departure in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland high on the Etihad hierarchy's wishlist.

City were shall we say, left in pieces, after enjoying a successful domestic campaign as they reclaimed the Premier League title from Liverpool whilst bringing home the Carabao Cup for the fifth season running.

However, failure in getting over the line in Europe made the mind wander as to when and how will City ever again get so close to breaking their Champions League hoodoo - despite all his domestic success at City, was this set to be the end of Pep Guardiola in Manchester?

Guardiola has assembled the strongest squad in world football since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, so what more could one of the best coaches in the game possibly require to prove his doubters wrong once and for all?

Bernardo Silva wanted to leave for Spain in the summer, and the harsh truth is that he probably would have were it not for the financial restraints of the pandemic on clubs across Europe, with the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid all keen.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte were all open to the idea of an exit. City were plotting a swoop for Tottenham and England star Harry Kane whilst Jack Grealish was nearing a club-record switch to Manchester.

Kane didn't happen, Grealish arrived, and City were once again set to challenge on all four fronts without a recognised striker with Gabriel Jesus pushed to the right wing by Guardiola in August.

Having started the new season with defeats against Leicester and Tottenham, the onus was once again on Manchester City to again prove their doubters wrong. Would they succumb to the challenge set by a rejuvenated Liverpool side and Thomas Tuchel's mighty blue army?

Raheem Sterling was out of favour despite making a few appearances off the bench at the start of the campaign, which drove him to consider his future at the club as he stalled contract renewal talks amid reports linking the 27-year-old to a January loan move to Barcelona.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, two of Manchester City's most important assets last season, have struggled with injuries this season, meaning Guardiola has had to rotate and rely on others to provide the creative spark in attack.

Grealish hit the ground running but struggled to register goal contributions on a consistent basis - which is what any £100 million signing will ultimately be judged on at the end of the day.

Bernardo Silva is one of the best players in the world on current form.

Up stepped Bernardo Silva, who despite wanting to leave the club in the summer, led from the front and started delivering world-class displays in midfield alongside Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan.

The hero of City's 2018/19 title-winning campaign, who wished to join Barcelona in the summer of 2020, decided to kick on with his career at the Etihad Stadium - which has paid dividends for Guardiola as Silva has been by far City's best player this season.

The Portugal international has stepped up for the Sky Blues across the front six time and again, and while he has himself admitted that he is still doing the same things on the pitch as last season, his numbers in front of goal have made him stand out of the pack this time round.

Silva is irreplaceable, period. Guardiola has expressed how happy he has been with the former AS Monaco star staying at City, who are set to reward him with an improved contract that could see him extend his stay at the club past 2025.

Despite being a key member of the squad in the run to the Champions League final, Rodri was strangely dropped to the bench by Guardiola for Gundogan in Porto, which many thought was just the latest evidence of the City boss overthinking his stuff on the big stage.

The Spain international, who was an important fixture of Luis Enrique's side at the European Championships, has established his status as one of the best holding midfielders in the game after a series of exemplary performances for Manchester City since the start of the campaign.

Often criticised during his first season in Manchester, Rodri has taken time to settle to the demands of the Premier League as he played the role of understudy to veteran midfielder Fernandinho, who has struggled to get a look in with Rodri bossing it in the middle of the park this season.

Guardiola has been delighted with how solid, composed and confident Rodri has looked in the number six position recently - a position that is crucial to the way that the Spaniard's philosophy and style of play.

Joao Cancelo is in line for a massive pay rise after what has been a breathtaking season so far for the 27-year-old.

I think we've reached that stage where saying Joao Cancelo is simply ridiculous is perhaps the understatement of the century. No words can dream of summing up how pivotal the Portuguese has been for Manchester City this year.

While he doesn't respond as well to being dropped to the bench as his teammates, he'll hardly spend time off the pitch if he keeps up his level of performances till the end of the campaign.

An eye for a pass like no other, Cancelo is arguably the most technically-gifted player that Manchester City have ever signed, signs of which he had displayed last season - when he was a key creative outlet for his side from full-back.

As brilliant as Guardiola's squad is as a unit, Cancelo's ability on the ball is scary when one sees the passes he's managed to execute so far this season, which have made him an essential presence in the line-up - his versatility is another trait that Guardiola highly appreciates.

Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Joao Cancelo have helped Manchester City recover from a slow start to the campaign.

What's been most impressive is the way Silva, Rodri and Cancelo have combined on either flank; while Rodri largely stays central, City's Portuguese duo have been given the licence by Guardiola to take up various positions and influence proceedings.

While Guardiola is likely to chop and change to keep everyone fresh, he just simply has to keep Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Joao Cancelo fit for the Champions League knockout stages starting February.

Though Kevin De Bruyne is slowly getting up to speed, he is no longer a first-choice pick in midfield. City have had to adapt in the Belgian's absence this season, and they've managed to flourish with Silva, Rodri and Cancelo picking teams apart week after week.

Guardiola has carefully managed their minutes, with Rodri coming off after an hour of Premier League action the past few games, whilst Silva and Cancelo have been handed the odd rest here and there.

City will have European success within their grasp if their star trio can manage to save a bit of fuel in the tank for the knockout stages, which could see Guardiola shut his critics once and for all.

