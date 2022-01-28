"A Piece of My Heart" - Former Manchester City Manager Sends Emotional Message to Supporters in Recent Interview

Roberto Mancini has been discussing his close bond with the Manchester City supporters in a recent interview with Micah Richards.

Pep Guardiola's domination of English football came as no surprise to anyone associated with Manchester City.

His relentless pursuit of perfection has captured the Blues three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cup's, and a club-first Champions League final - narrowly losing out to Chelsea in Porto.

However, before all this unprecedented success, one man changed the fortunes in East Manchester all on his own - the current Italian National Team boss, Roberto Mancini.

A fan favourite, Mancini replaced Mark Hughes in 2010 and guided his carefully crafted side to their first trophy in 55 years - the FA Cup in 2011.

Just a year later, after a dramatic final day victory against Queens Park Rangers, his side lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time.

Speaking to his former right-back Micah Richards for Mail Sport, Mancini has been speaking fondly about his special connection with the Manchester City supporters.

“Manchester City is a piece of my life, a piece of my heart," the Italian said.

"The fans, they supported me always. To win the Premier League? What can I say? They were always there for me. I am proud because we really changed things in Manchester…”

Mancini continued, "With United, who had Ferguson, it was difficult so to achieve what we did makes me very happy, very proud. This is good because that means, when you have won, you have a place in the history of the club.”

With Italy, Mancini remarkable won the 2020 European Championships - beating England 3-2 on penalties in the final.

