"A Potential Title-Deciding Clash on the Horizon" - What's Coming Up For Man City in January

Manchester City are flying high in the Premier League, so we've taken a quick look ahead at what's coming up for Pep Guardiola's side during the first month of 2022!

At the time of writing - which is before a Boxing Day clash with Leicester City - Manchester City are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Eight consecutive wins have propelled Pep Guardiola's side above title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea to claim that spot - and the reigning Champions have certainly looked in a menacing mood.

A 7-0 win against Leeds United and a 4-0 win against Newcastle United in the same week typified the red hot form the squad are currently in, and they'll want to continue in that way going into 2022.

So, with the new year on the horizon, here's what Manchester City have coming up in January:

Premier League

January 1st - Arsenal (A)

January 15th - Chelsea (H)

January 22nd - Southampton (A)



All of a sudden, January looks like it could be a pivotal month in the Premier League title race, starting with a visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Mikel Arteta's squad is in far better shape than the one that turned up to the Etihad Stadium just three games into the Premier League season. The former Manchester City assistant is enjoying a fruitful spell after an early-season collapse which left them bottom of the league in September. Sitting in fourth place, the Gunners will be tricky opposition for the Blues on the first day of 2022.

Next up, there's a potential title-deciding clash on the horizon when Chelsea visits the Etihad Stadium. An early 12:30 pm kick-off has all the makings of a classic. Two teams vying for the Premier League title, two managers steeped in success - it could become a pivotal date in the hunt for top spot come May.

Finally, a trip to Saint Mary's to take on Southampton completes the Premier League action for January. By this point, Manchester City could either be in sublime shape at the top of the table, or needing a victory to regain some momentum. Only time will tell.

FA Cup

7th January - Swindon Town (A)

January also sees the return of the FA Cup!

The Blues went out of the competition at the semi-final stage last season with a bit of a whimper. With a Carabao Cup final, a Champions League semi-final, and a Premier League title to wrap up, a heavily rotated side lost to Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

Only winning the trophy once under Pep Guardiola, the Catalan will want to get his hands back on England's most coveted domestic crown, and that mission begins with a trip to face League Two's Swindon Town in the third round.

