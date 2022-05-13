Skip to main content

"A Top, Difficult Side" - Pep Guardiola Sends West Ham Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

Pep Guardiola hailed West Ham and their quality as Manchester City prepare to face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

The Premier League champions can take a crucial step towards retaining their crown when they face David Moyes' West Ham in east London this weekend after cruising to a 5-1 victory over Wolves at the Molineux in midweek.

Having been knocked out from each of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League this season, Pep Guardiola's men can finish the season on a high should they manage to clinch a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

A five-star display from Kevin De Bruyne saw the Blues tear Wolves apart on Wednesday after having recovered from last week's Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid with a 5-0 demolition of Newcastle at the weekend. 

imago1006625819h

However, Guardiola is not getting ahead of himself and is aware the Hammers will prove to be a difficult test as they remain in the running to qualify for the Europa League next season.

imago1011947346h

"Two extraordinary seasons, this season in the Europa League, they (West Ham) were not lucky in the home game against Frankfurt and with 10 men in the away leg," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Friday. 

Pep vs RMA 2

"(They have had) an incredible season, so strong in all departments; set-pieces, the quality upfront, with (Manuel) Lanzini, (Pablo) Fornals and (Jarrod) Bowen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"(West Ham are) a top side, difficult, but we know how important it is to get three points. An incredible step to try and finish the job at home with our people."

Guardiola was further asked whether City would be benefitted from West Ham's Europa League commitments had the Hammers avoided a semi-final exit.

The 51-year-old said: "I do not know, they (West Ham) can still qualify for the Europa League next season."

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones will remain unavailable for City this weekend, with further doubts over the fitness of Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho after the midweek triumph against Wolves.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pep presser cover 2
News

Pep Guardiola DESTROYS Former Manchester United Pair for Manchester City Character Comments

By Vayam Lahoti31 minutes ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

"We Cannot Be Distracted" - Pep Guardiola Calls for Manchester City Squad to Maintain Focus in Premier League Run-In

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1011941227h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on His Manchester City Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Aguero statue
News

Sergio Aguero Sends Heartfelt Message to Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Move

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1009209454h
News

New Details on Activation Date in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011895870h
News

Pep Guardiola Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season Award

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011947340h
News

Manchester City Duo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago1011962881h
News

Sergio Aguero Attends Statue Unveiling at Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago