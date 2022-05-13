"A Top, Difficult Side" - Pep Guardiola Sends West Ham Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

Pep Guardiola hailed West Ham and their quality as Manchester City prepare to face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

The Premier League champions can take a crucial step towards retaining their crown when they face David Moyes' West Ham in east London this weekend after cruising to a 5-1 victory over Wolves at the Molineux in midweek.

Having been knocked out from each of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League this season, Pep Guardiola's men can finish the season on a high should they manage to clinch a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

A five-star display from Kevin De Bruyne saw the Blues tear Wolves apart on Wednesday after having recovered from last week's Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid with a 5-0 demolition of Newcastle at the weekend.

However, Guardiola is not getting ahead of himself and is aware the Hammers will prove to be a difficult test as they remain in the running to qualify for the Europa League next season. "(They have had) an incredible season, so strong in all departments; set-pieces, the quality upfront, with (Manuel) Lanzini, (Pablo) Fornals and (Jarrod) Bowen."

"(They have had) an incredible season, so strong in all departments; set-pieces, the quality upfront, with (Manuel) Lanzini, (Pablo) Fornals and (Jarrod) Bowen.

"(West Ham are) a top side, difficult, but we know how important it is to get three points. An incredible step to try and finish the job at home with our people."

Guardiola was further asked whether City would be benefitted from West Ham's Europa League commitments had the Hammers avoided a semi-final exit.

The 51-year-old said: "I do not know, they (West Ham) can still qualify for the Europa League next season."

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones will remain unavailable for City this weekend, with further doubts over the fitness of Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho after the midweek triumph against Wolves.

