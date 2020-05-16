"A very intelligent player." - Ukraine Head Coach heaps praise on City star

Speaking to Vbet News during the "Champions Call", Andriy Shevchenko was asked which of his Ukranian players fans should look out for. As well as West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko, Shevchenko singled out Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"We have a lot of good players. In England, we have Zinchenko who plays for Manchester City. A great player, who can play in different positions. A very intelligent player."

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite arriving at City as a midfielder in July 2016, Zinchenko has shown his versatility most notably at left-back, where he has often had to sub in for the injury-ridden Benjamin Mendy.

The Ukranian also helped secure his national team's place in the postponed European Championships where they came top of qualifying Group B ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

-----

