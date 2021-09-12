'A Very, Very Good Player' - Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on Jack Grealish Following Leicester Victory

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva discussed the impact made by Jack Grealish since his arrival to the club after his side claimed a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions scrapped out a narrow win against the resilient Foxes to make it three wins on the spin after a shaky start to the campaign.

A second-half strike from Bernardo Silva and some outstanding defending from the Sky Blues helped City to three points at the King Power Stadium, after Leicester had a goal from Jamie Vardy ruled out for offside just past the interval.

In his post-match interview, the Portuguese was full of praise for Jack Grealish, who has made a fast start to life at the Etihad Stadium since his arrival to City from Aston Villa for £100 million in August.

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

"A very, very good player. He (Grealish) is a quality player and a very nice guy," said Silva, as quoted by City's official website.

Grealish operated alongside Silva on the left side of attack against Brendan Rodgers' side on Saturday - a tactical tweak made by Pep Guardiola that paid dividends as the duo caused havoc amongst the Leicester backline throughout the tie.

The 27-year-old added: “He (Grealish) is one more to help the team. Hopefully, we can help him to progress, score more goals and get more assists."

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin De Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

After an eye-catching campaign for his boyhood club, City made Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

The England international has since bagged a goal and an assist in five outings across all competitions so far this season, picking up where he left off last season as he registered 19 goal contributions for Aston Villa.

Grealish has admitted that he aspires to increase his goal tally by taking inspiration from his City and England teammate Raheem Sterling, who is only the third player to have scored upwards of 100 senior goals under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola - the other two being Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra